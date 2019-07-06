27th Main in HSR Layout is a one-stop for all your shopping needs. Whether its clothes, shoes or even stationery, head here. Factory outlets, boutiques and even branded stores are all found here so in case you're running late for an event and need to find something, bookmark this recommendation.
Shopping Spree: A Guide To 27th Main In HSR Layout
Home Improvement
Tesor Home Decor
A three-storied building, Tesor is a one-stop shop for all your home needs. Kitchenware, paintings, vases and pots are all available here. The whimsical lamps and mosaic tables will wow you. Decorative mirrors and garden decor can be found here in abundance as well. With a collection this diverse, you’ll find products in different price ranges.
Yo Yo Mart
Primarily a gifting store, Yo Yo Mart has many options for doing up your house. Artificial flowers, small pieces like Happy Buddhas to add to the tables and shelves are available at budget-friendly prices. Cushions and vases can also be found here. Zen ponds can add some earthy vibes to your space at home.
Eazy Wagon
Whether it’s mugs, crockery, clocks or paintings, find it all here at Eazy Wagon. Buy all your bedspreads and blankets and kitchenware here so you can have a running theme at home. Their vintage collection has grandfather clocks and wagon carts. Artificial flowers and planters make for adorable outdoor decor.
KGL Nursery
A nursery on the main road, this one will be hard to miss with all the plants dotted on the pavement. You’ll find ceramic planters and pots, hanging steel pots with handles so you can hang it off your balcony railing. And of course, plants including roses, hibiscus and aloe vera will add green cover to your house.
Milan Furniture
Milan Furniture is a one stop shop for all your home furnishings and furniture. Rocking chairs, dining table sets, cots and mattresses are available in a range of prices. TV sets and mirrors can be purchased. Curtains and cushions with leafy patterns make for adorable additions to your house.
Western Clothing
Cotton World
Cotton World has natural and comfortable timeless classics that are made and sourced locally. Pants, shirts, dresses and skirts are available here and are great for summer wear. These can be worn for regular work and casual wear as well. Priced on the heavier side, we think it’s worth it because of its durability.
Planet Superheroes
Mainly selling superhero merchandise, head here whether you’re a DC or Marvel fan. Shirts are available in different colours and sizes with your favourite characters from the movies. Of course, collectables, bags, keychains and mugs are great for gifting options or just to keep at home and show off to friends.
Indian Terrain
Indian Terrain offers a complete range of smart casual wear including shirts, khakis, T-shirts, shorts, knitwear, jackets, denims and accessories to make you feel good. They even sell winter wear. Their garments have interesting patterns and prints. Priced on the steeper side, it’s worth it for its quality and long lasting material.
Sports
Nike
Beyond creating shoes for pretty much every type of sport, Nike has a great collection of workout gear. Even though it’s a little pricey, we love their quality and comfortable and fashionable clothing.
Adidas
They have an awesome collection of bags and footwear, but also make great sports bras, apparel and sports kits for tennis. Their Adidas Original stuff is available for a steal too. Hoodies, pants and jackets from the previous season can be found here as well.
Jockey
Although mostly known for their innerwear, Jockey makes workout gear with sports bras and tracks for men and women. Apart from this, they also make pyjama sets for nightwear. Their basic tees, v-neck, polo and racer backs come in different colours in case you need that pop for motivation.
Accessories
Chaitanyas Accessories
Chaitanyas Accessories is a store that is dedicated to accessories and make-up. Selling necklaces, earrings, bracelets and belts, you’ll find them in a variety. Temple earrings to modern junk jewellery, accessorise your wardrobe from here. The make-up includes kajal, eyeliner, lipstick and bath and body care products.
Wildcraft
Wildcraft sells a whole range of bags that are utility based and stylish at the same time. Rugsacks, laptop bags and sling bags start at INR 900. Find bottles, raincoats, sleeping bags and tents are also available here and are durable.
Lavie
Lavie makes bags for women. These include satchels, tote bags, handbags and cosmetic bags that come in bold blues and reds and in sombre colours of peach and nude. They even sell heels, flats and sandals. The clutches, wallets and laptop bags are contemporary and are great for women on the go.
New U
A bath and body care store, the folks here sell all your necessity-based products like shampoos and soaps. The folks here sell perfumes and mists. They even have a comprehensive male grooming section. Housing different brands and products, you can find most of your requirements here.
Kids Wear
Kids Giggle
Dedicated to kids apparel and accessories, you’ll find tees, shorts, dresses and pants for girls and boys. You’ll find toys, books, blankets, diaper bags, hats and bath products. They even have bath and skin care products for kids like moisturisers and no tears shampoo. With brands like For Love And Lemons, and Roller Rabbit, shop here for adorable baby stuff.
Milou Kids Wear
With products for infants and newborns, the folks here sell clothes for kids up to the age of 12 years of age. Dresses, leggings, knitted cotton shorts and short sleeved shirts are all made keeping in mind space for diapers inside of the clothes. They even have an organic cotton section that is great fabric against kids’ skin.
Ethnic Wear
The Label
The Label is a store that sells salwar kameez sets, sarees, ethnic dresses and lehenga sets. They even do western occasion wear like gowns and evening dresses. The store also houses a tailoring unit and designer in case you want to get your clothes customised here.
Manyavar
The Manyavar store is your best bet to leave a store completely wedding-ready. Jackets, sherwanis, gowns, kurtis, suits and sarees for the bride, groomsmen, groom and the rest of the wedding party can all be sorted out here. The folks here even sell accessories like juthis and earrings to go with your attire.
Fashion Fab
Fashion Fab sells regular ethnic wear for women. This is great for college kids and for everyday work wear as well. Pencil pants, palazzo pants, kurtas and patiala pants are available in ethnic motifs and floral patterns. They even sell long ethnic dresses if you want to have a no pants day!
Weaver's Store
This store is dedicated to handicrafts of Orissa. They sell kurtas and sarees unique to the region with ikat prints on them. The store also sells bags and terracotta jewellery along with copper wire based home decor that will jazz up your space. They also sell fabric that you could use to make a dress or kurta yourself.
Awesome Store
Chanderi silk and block print kurtas and colourful Anarkali sets are poopular at Awesome Store. Palazzo pants, leggings and patialas are available for both occasion and regular wear. Rayon and crepe kurtis can be found in beige, greys and yellows. Mix and match bottoms and tops and accessorise them with dupattas.
Boutiques
Niriksha Designer Studio
A small boutique that specialises in occasion wear, you can choose to get gowns or lehenga sets made. Dupattas with zari borders and sleeveless blouses with intricate handwork seem to be their style. According to your mood and taste, get pampered with fine tailoring. Floral necklines and intricate handwork will make you feel like a princess.
Seema Singh Design Studio
A one stop shop for wedding wear, this boutique specialises in lehengas, sarees, blouses, anarkalis, pre-stitched sarees, evening gowns and traditional wear for children. Designed for the contemporary woman, the clothes sold here are a blend of modern silhouettes with an ethnic touch.
Footwear
Bata
Bata is a favourite when it comes to buying school shoes but they also have great footwear for work and casual outings as well. If you’re looking for comfortable chappals, then you should head here for sure. Boots, doctor soles, stilettos and sneakers are available here at budget-friendly prices.
Crocs
Crocs are comfortable footwear that comes with big holes to let your feet breathe. They have a whole range of slippers, sandals, flats, loafers, heels, wedges, bellies, sneakers and the signature clogs available for men, women and kids. Prices are on the heavier side but they have good endurance.
Metro
They have great leather shoes for formal wear. Selling shoes in faux leather and semi-casual and sandals, you’ll find a good selection in blacks and browns. The casual wear collection has a variety of colours to choose from. With brands like Red Tape and Florsheim, the in-house brand is most popular.
Everything Else
Avin Sports
A store dedicated to sports gear and products, find tennis rackets and balls, badminton products, hockey ball and cricket kits. Sports cup awards can also be found here for tournaments that you’re hosting at work. Workout gear and apparel are durable and available at budget-friendly costs.
Jyothi Stationeries
A one-stop shop for all your stationery needs, this store stocks up on school supplies as well so if your kid tells you about an arts and crafts project the night before, head here for chart paper and glitter.
Let's Gear Up
A store dedicated to biking gear and apparel, find a variety of helmets, boots and jackets for men and women. Gloves, saddle bags and tail bags can all be picked up here for those long road trips with friends. Bike covers, bungee straps and mobile holders are also available here for reasonable prices.
Comments (0)