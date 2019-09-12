Transport Yourself To The Mughal Era With Clothing From This Boutique In Bangalore

If you are looking for some edgy modern day silhouettes made out of traditional fabrics, head to Nadira Couture in Indiranagar. From laces, Mughal embroidery, digital prints to crystal embellishments, you can find everything that is inspired by the Mughals and Pakistani fashion right here. The use of net with embellishments and velvet with Mughal embroidery is delightful and makes the outfit one of a kind.

The clothes here have a heavy influence of Pakistani fashion and we love how classy it is. The gradient green satin saree paired with embellished velvet blouse is a winner for us. If you are the sister of the bride or a bridesmaid, Nadira Couture has just the right outfit for you. The floor-length golden floral net salwar set and floor-length anarkalis at Nadira Couture are perfect for a sun-downer wedding or reception. They also stock up on bridal lehengas and also make outfits to suit your needs. Not to forget, find flowy shararas with long kurtas and dupattas and look like a Mughal princess. Pret clothing at Nadira starts at INR 2,899 and upwards and couture clothing starts at INR 6,999 and upwards.

