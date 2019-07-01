Delicate Organza Sarees And Flowy Kurta Sets : This Kochi Brand Is All About Simplicity

Apply the Keep It Simple Silly mantra to your ethnic party or occasion wear with Indo-western outfits from Zuleiha. Zuleiha is a Kochi based brand that believes in the philosophy of less is more and swears by the magic of simplicity in all their clothing. From flowy kurta sets, dreamy anarkalis made out of georgette, crepe and linen and elegant organza sarees, pick your favourite from their collection of clothing.

Started in 2012 in Kochi, they now have a store in Panampally Nagar, Cochin and they also sell through Instagram and Facebook. Their latest Ramadan collection is all about solid colours with zardosi and french knot embroidery paired with hints of digital prints on the kurtas or dupattas. The turquoise blue and sunshine yellow kurtas with pin-tuck and mirror work all over is my favourite pick as it is elegant and perfect for a haldi ceremony, brunch or dinner party. Apart from solid colour kurta sets, find a few pieces with an ombre colour scheme in yellow, blue, pink and red with a hint of tie and dye that enhances the outfit. The Ruhaniyat collection showcases organza sarees with zari embroidered, mirror work or crystal embellished borders and fully embroidered blouses in a single colour such as lime green, lavender and ice blue. The outfits at Zuleiha are priced at INR 5,000 and upwards.

They also make bridal wear such as lehengas, gowns and skirt sets upon request and is completely customisable. If you aren't from Kochi, you can order from them through Instagram and Facebook. They'll customise it to your measurements and deliver it to your doorstep.