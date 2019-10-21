It’s hot, it’s rainy and it’s cold, all at the same time. With the weather being so moody these days, we're constantly going for laid-back, Bohemian looks. So even if the temperature is soaring, we're making sure our style quotient doesn’t have to be out of order. In fact, we took some inspiration from Pushkar Thakur - Creator, The Grafiosi and Origin One. His look is giving us Goa vibes and festive feels, all at once...
Hand-blocked Shirt And Comfy Sandals? Make A Style Statement With This Look Everytime!
Handblock Zig Zag Printed Full Sleeves Casual Shirt
Prints are in and this shirt especially will have you be the centre of attention in the room! Not only is it handcrafted, but it also manages to create a fine balance between contemporary silhouettes and minimalistic patterns. Blindly Add To Cart.
Two Strap Solid Buckled Sandals
Business casual or an outing with friends, this pair of sandals will create a statement wherever you go. Plus, Monkstory is an anti-cruelty brand. So these shoes are 100% vegan and made to last. Need we say more?
