The Sarees From This Online Store Will Make You Want To Glam Up Right Away

Whether you're prepping for the next festival coming your way or you're just redoing your ethnic wardrobe, we point you to Anna Designs, one of our favourite online saree stores right now! The brand is barely two months old, but we absolutely love their collection of sarees. Most, if not all of the designs that you see on Annya's Instagram page are handcrafted. And if that's not enough to convince you, prices start from just INR 2,000. So, you can channel your inner Sushmita Sen on a budget!

Some of our favourite pieces were their brocade sarees with zari borders, Banarasi sarees in unusual colours like turquoise blue and luxurious silk chiffon sarees that make for great formal wear. The sarees come with the blouse pieces - you just have to get them stitched by yourself. Just in case you want these pieces in a different colour or design, just DM them on Instagram and Ankita, the owner, will get it done for you.