If you’re ballin’ on a budget this month, this list is for you. We’ve discovered some cute and quirky options that you can shop for on LBB without going bust. And since these products cost less than INR 999, don’t even think about it - simply Add To Cart.
Budget Shopping, Done Right - Footwear, Accessories & Apparel Starting At INR 699
Gold-Plated Stone & Fan Earrings
Give your flowy dresses a cute upgrade with these gold-plated earrings. And, they’re available in pearl, white and turquoise options, too, so you can find the perfect shade to suit your wardrobe colour palette.
Handcrafted Sequin Embellished Kolhapuris
Pair these Kolhapuris with anything ethnic, and we guarantee you’re going to look super stylish. Rest assured that the material is pretty sturdy, despite it being handcrafted and embellished with sequins. That’s what we love about the brand, Velvet!
Ruffle Slingback Heels
Have a date coming up and want to doll up? Blindly go for this pair of heels. They say the devil is in the details, and these slingback heels have plenty, what with the ruffle on the front and the chunky heels. Style these with a pop shirt-dress or straight fit denim for that effortlessly chic look.
Striped Jacquard Tote
Whether you’re meeting up with friends or attending a meeting, this tote will have you covered. It’s big enough to keep in your laptop, makeup essentials and stationery - and it’s also cute enough that you don’t have to worry about whether it looks too casual or too formal! The perfect balance.
Tuk-Tuk Tunic Dress
If you love comfy dresses with a hint of quirk, we’d recommend this Tuk-Tuk dress. Pair these with a comfy pair of Kolhapuris, and you’re going to turn heads everywhere you go! Maybe your auto rickshaw rejection rate will go down..who knows? It’s worth a try!
Comments (0)