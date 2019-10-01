Keep It Desi With Kolhapuris From These Stores In Bangalore

Another store that you must check out while shopping at commercial street for kolhapuris is Ritz Shoes. You can choose any pair of shoes from here and it will look great with your attire. Located at a few shops away from Shiv Sagar, Ritz Shoes is heaven for anyone who loves or even wants to buy a pair of kolhapuris. Find a wide range of kolhapuris priced between INR 280 to INR 350, like the plain colourful ones in reds, pinks, yellows, greens, and blues to match with your outfit, pop-coloured kolhapuris with floral patterns and more embellished ones with thread work, beads and pom-poms. They also sell the authentic kolhapuris in nude and tan shades and also the ones with gold and silver.