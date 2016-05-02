As much as we love our denims, we all agree that they can be a pain to put on during sweat-filled summers. So, over the years, we have looked elsewhere {in high-end stores and at local shops} for a less punishing and yet fashionable alternative. We’ve come up with cottons and viscose and what not but it is the light-as-air linen that has found the most favour with us. LBB scouts through Bangalore’s store for the perfect pair of smart trousers.
LBB’s Loving
Fab India
Reader’s Vote
Vashi’s
Comments (0)