Ladies, Shop For Linen Trousers Without Spending A Bomb

As much as we love our denims, we all agree that they can be a pain to put on during sweat-filled summers. So, over the years, we have looked elsewhere {in high-end stores and at local shops} for a less punishing and yet fashionable alternative. We’ve come up with cottons and viscose and what not but it is the light-as-air linen that has found the most favour with us. LBB scouts through Bangalore’s store for the perfect pair of smart trousers.

Fab India

Vashi’s

Cotton World

One of the city’s favourite shopping destinations in summer, Cotton World has a dedicated lineup of linen clothing that will make you very happy. In the trousers sections, you can spot a mix of casual and semi-formal designs that range from pristine white to deep browns.

Where: 2, Ground Floor, Barton Center, M. G. Road

Price: INR 1,340 onwards

Contact: 080 25589443

Timings: 10am-8pm

MG Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Ambara

Every summer, clothing brands from around India troop into Ambara with their wares, that help you battle the heat. This year, brands like O.M.O and Navika have earned their spot on this list with their range of easy-breezy linen pants that feature basic colours and simple silhouettes.

Where: 22, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, near Ulsoor Lake, Ulsoor

Price: INR 1500 upwards

Contact: 080 25575196

Timings: 10.30am-7pm

4.2

Ulsoor, Bengaluru

Anokhi

Looking to embrace a super-casual look? Then, Anokhi is where you need to head to. Bright colours, bold prints and a comfortable fit is what their brand is aiming for with their linen line.

Where: Find an Anokhi near you here.

Price: INR 1500 onwards

Timings: 10am onwards

4.4

Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Westside

This clothing store sure does have some exciting options for the season. Billowy, semi-formal linens that go superbly with their range of paisley crop tops {from the brand Bombay Paisley} and also casual, drawstring trousers that you can throw on with a t-shirt.

Where: Find a Westside near you here.

Price: INR 1,299 onwards

Timings: 10am onwards

4.1

Kormangala, Bengaluru

W for Woman

You can own an entire range of colourful pants that are summer perfect if your drop by this store – from bright yellows to sedate beiges,  they have it all.  While they don’t specifically have linen pants on offer, their similar looking cotton flax pants will do the trick, we think.

Where: Find a W for Woman store near you here.

Price: INR 1,200 onwards

Timings: 10am onwards

4.1

Commercial Street, Tasker Town, Bengaluru

Fab India

Check out their range of drawstring pants tailor-made for women. They are super comfortable, stylish and come in a range of happy colours {thinks brights pinks, yellows, and blues}. The men too have a few linen options that will look best on a Casual Friday.

Where:  Find a Fabindia store near you here.

Price: INR 1,290 onwards

Contact: +91 9886696939

Timings: 10.30am-9pm

4.2

Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Arrow

Perfect for the office, the cotton linen trousers at Arrow will have you looking smart and chic. Available for both men and women, the trousers come in solid colours like black, greys, deep greens and blues.

Where:  Find a Arrow store near you here.

Price: INR 1250 onwards

Contact: +91 9886696939

Timings: 10.30am-9pm

4.0

Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Lifestyle

This mega clothing store’s Fame Forever brand is offering soft linen trousers are bestsellers this summer. And why not? The ankle-length pants come in a variety of colours , from soft peach to bright reds, that are guaranteed to add plenty of style to your wardrobe.

Find your closest Lifestyle store here.

Price: INR 1299 onwards

Timings: 11am-9pm

4.2

Koramangala, Bengaluru

Marks & Spencer

Drop by the brand’s many stores and take your pick from baggy culottes, semi-formal, and knee-length  trousers – all crafted from linen. We suggest that you pick up a few different styles {the trousers mostly come in black or white} to suit every occasion.

Find your nearest M&S store here.

Price: INR 2,499 onwards

Timings: 11pm-9pm

4.2

Koramangala, Bengaluru

Vashi’s

Everyone’s favourite, Vashi’s reserves many shelves, during the summer, for linen trousers. And quite frankly, in terms of sheer variety, they beat every other store in town. From pastel to OTT shades, from skinny fits to formal wear – Vashi’s stocks it all.

Where: No 9, 2nd Street, behind Metro Shoes, K Kamaraj Road

Price: INR 1,200 upwards

Contact: 080 25586625

When: 10am-9pm

4.4

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

