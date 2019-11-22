With shaadi season on (or really not even in season shaadi!), don’t worry about last-minute shopping and buy your friends gifts from the comfort of your laptop. Whether it’s for him or her, choose from the LBB website or even from the list below. Maybe even create a gift care package with all six things on the list and give it to the newly married couple.
With The Shaadi Season On, Get The Perfect Gifts For The Wedding Couple!
Leather Card Case
For the couple that is travelling after the wedding, this case made of genuine leather is a perfect gift. An intact place to keep all your money and cards, it is sleek, easily accessible and does away with the clutter in your wallet by keeping everything organised. Available in colours of black, brown and cream, feel free to choose from the three.
Vintage Razor Blade Travel Pouch
Since the couple will be honeymooning together, a gifting option for both of them where they can share their toiletries, this pouch is great to store all kinds of knick-knacks including cosmetics. It even has a waterproof lining so feel free to go crazy stuffing the pouch with perfumes and accessories, without worrying about spillage.
Blue Print Handmade Passport Cover
Get passport covers for all that travel the couple will do. With a small pouch for tickets as well, this indigo passport holder will be adorable and a thoughtful gift along with the option of customising your name on it.
Blue Chequered Tie, Pocket Square And Lapel Pin Set
Mensome is a brand that makes beautiful printed ties and pocket squares with matching lapel pins and cuff links. The couple will definitely have formal events to attend after the wedding where they will have to show themselves off. What better way to get all the attention than by ensuring the man looks good.
Solid Cape Wrap Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Femella is a brand dedicated to creating clothes women love to wear. Whether it’s a formal event or a night out with friends, make the bride feel beautiful with this gorgeous dress that will definitely put the spotlight on her.
