With Over 3,000 Unique Pieces In House, You'll Find Your Perfect Sari At Taneira

Housed in a beautiful bungalow on the ever changing 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Taneira is the flagship store for Tata’s newest brand. Housing over 3,000 one-of-a-kinds saris, you can also check out fabric, lehengas, stoles and dupattas that aren’t run of the mill. In fact, the whole idea of the store is to shine the spot light on one of the oldest professions in the country – weaving.

You can find natural, handwoven fabrics and saris that will really make you stand out at the next function. After all, it’s all about culture, heritage and unmatched craftsmanship here. But if you’re looking for ready-to-wear stuff, then they’ve got you covered too. Looking for something specific, feel free to hit up their Style Studio and customise your own perfect outfit.