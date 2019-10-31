Shop While Sipping Your Coffee In This Quirky Cafe In Indiranagar!

This Mad teapot cafe along with The wishing chair store is a go-to place for everyone in Bangalore even if you have no mood of shopping. The quirky decor of this cafe cum store is out of this world. All the decor items are really cute and have pastel theme with a unique design in each piece. If you are looking for revamping your room or house, head to this place now and give a dreamy theme to your abode.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Kids, Big Group
