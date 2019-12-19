For Affordable And Contemporary Paintings, Stop By The ArtCollective

ArtCollective, an initiative of Mahua Art Gallery, is on a mission to democratise contemporary art in India. From abstract and conceptual style to traditional and figurative, these artworks are available as limited edition, artist-licensed prints in custom sizes for every art and decor lover. Some amazing artists including Bharti Prajapati, CF John, JMS Mani, Amit Bhar, Ravi Wagle and Shraddha Rathi have partnered with ArtCollective to help take art to every household in India. So for all those of you bored of buying posters and can’t look at highly priced originals at this point, this one is specifically for you.

What makes it even better is that artists earn a significant royalty from every artwork sold, and the quality of the prints is the same as one would find in MOMA {Museum Of Modern Art, New York} and other museums. Let’s celebrate art, shall we?