Ever looked at a beautiful contemporary painting hanging in a gallery and wondered how it would look in your living room? Now that dreamy thought can actually be translated into a reality, courtesy ArtCollective.
For Affordable And Contemporary Paintings, Stop By The ArtCollective
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
Shortcut
What's The Scoop?
ArtCollective, an initiative of Mahua Art Gallery, is on a mission to democratise contemporary art in India. From abstract and conceptual style to traditional and figurative, these artworks are available as limited edition, artist-licensed prints in custom sizes for every art and decor lover. Some amazing artists including Bharti Prajapati, CF John, JMS Mani, Amit Bhar, Ravi Wagle and Shraddha Rathi have partnered with ArtCollective to help take art to every household in India. So for all those of you bored of buying posters and can’t look at highly priced originals at this point, this one is specifically for you.
What makes it even better is that artists earn a significant royalty from every artwork sold, and the quality of the prints is the same as one would find in MOMA {Museum Of Modern Art, New York} and other museums. Let’s celebrate art, shall we?
Who Is It Best For?
Recommended for anyone who loves art and decor, and is looking to own/gift fine art prints.
#LBBTip
Credit cards are accepted too.
Where: ArtCollective, 344/8, 4th Main Rd, Sadashiva Nagar
Price: INR 3,500 to INR 25,000 for limited edition prints.
Timings: Monday to Friday, 9.30am-6.30pm
Contact: +91-9741720001
Find out more about them here. Follow them on Facebook here.
Jahnvi Pananchikal is part of the team at ArtCollective.
