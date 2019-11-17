If you’re looking at where to find the best body care products, shoes or home décor in Hulimavu, the answer is obviously, Royal Meenakshi Mall. When we last went there, we did a round-up of some of our favourite stores. Here are some of them:
The Body Shop To Croma; Shopping Made Easy
The Body Shop
Pick up all your body care essentials at The Body Shop store. Since you know their products are made out of natural ingredients ethically sourced from around the world, you can shop guilt-free for body cleansers, soaps, shampoos, face washes, toners and lip balms.
Croma
For any kind of electronic product, be it a hair straightener, a rice cooker or even a washing machine, Croma’s got your back. If nothing, you can spend hours just checking out the specs on the latest phone models!
Wildcraft
Got travel plans lined up before 2019 ends? Well, start by getting backpacks and gears at Wildcraft. We think they’re worth the investment, especially if you’re all about exploring places by road and want to travel light.
Home Stop
One step inside Home Stop, and you’ll be sure to pick something up to do up your home. From super functional products like clocks and bed linen to funky coffee mugs, Buddha statues and flower vases, there’s so much to choose from. No more grumbling about your home losing its pizazz!
Silver Shine
At the Silver Shine kiosk, we spotted pretty anklets, chunky bracelets and plenty of statement rings. If you’re looking to amp up your ethnic wear, just pick up some neckpieces from here. They also make for great gifts!
Lenskart
Stop squinting at your screen and go get yourself a pair of glasses from Lenskart. Casual, trendy and most importantly, affordable, they have plenty of options to make you want to splurge.
Metro Shoes
If you’re looking for heels, be it platforms, wedges or pencils, Metro Shoes has it all. That’s apart from the strappy sandals, ballerinas and the Crocs and Sketchers. Options are endless, but they’re also pretty affordable and good quality. They also have bags and accessories!
