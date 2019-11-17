The Body Shop To Croma; Shopping Made Easy

If you’re looking at where to find the best body care products, shoes or home décor in Hulimavu, the answer is obviously, Royal Meenakshi Mall. When we last went there, we did a round-up of some of our favourite stores. Here are some of them:

The Body Shop

Pick up all your body care essentials at The Body Shop store. Since you know their products are made out of natural ingredients ethically sourced from around the world, you can shop guilt-free for body cleansers, soaps, shampoos, face washes, toners and lip balms. 

Bath & Body Stores

4.3

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 215 & 216, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

Croma

For any kind of electronic product, be it a hair straightener, a rice cooker or even a washing machine, Croma’s got your back. If nothing, you can spend hours just checking out the specs on the latest phone models!

Electronics

4.1

Royal Meenakshi Mall, Ground Floor, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

Wildcraft

Got travel plans lined up before 2019 ends? Well, start by getting backpacks and gears at Wildcraft. We think they’re worth the investment, especially if you’re all about exploring places by road and want to travel light.

Accessories

4.3

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 12, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

Home Stop

One step inside Home Stop, and you’ll be sure to pick something up to do up your home. From super functional products like clocks and bed linen to funky coffee mugs, Buddha statues and flower vases, there’s so much to choose from. No more grumbling about your home losing its pizazz!

Home Décor Stores

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop S-8, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

Silver Shine

At the Silver Shine kiosk, we spotted pretty anklets, chunky bracelets and plenty of statement rings. If you’re looking to amp up your ethnic wear, just pick up some neckpieces from here. They also make for great gifts!

Jewellery Shops

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 2, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

Lenskart

Stop squinting at your screen and go get yourself a pair of glasses from Lenskart. Casual, trendy and most importantly, affordable, they have plenty of options to make you want to splurge.

Accessories

Royal Meenakshi Mall, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

Metro Shoes

If you’re looking for heels, be it platforms, wedges or pencils, Metro Shoes has it all. That’s apart from the strappy sandals, ballerinas and the Crocs and Sketchers. Options are endless, but they’re also pretty affordable and good quality. They also have bags and accessories! 

Shoe Stores

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 13, Bannerghatta Main Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

