Budge-friendly stylish and customised, you get everything from shirts {formal and casual} and bandgalas to trousers and suits, in quality fabrics at this place. It’s really meant to evoke awe!
Customised Yet Budget-Friendly: The Shirt Studio Is For Smart Men And Women
The Scoop?
Who Is It For?
A lover of clean cuts and simplicity, and for those want to stand out in the most understated regular wear be it formal or casual. And that too for both men and women!
How Was My Experience?
Choices of fabric are brilliant. Finished goods, thankfully, are better than what was promised even. Need I say more!
#LBBTip
Easy to locate, this one sits on the main road of Koramangala with ample space for parking around. Card payment is accepted.
