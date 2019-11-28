Find Shots For INR 99 & Yum Food Only At This Place In Jp Nagar!

Daruwala 99 Shots - JP Nagar, Bengaluru Ambience: The ambience at Daruwala is simple, modern and welcoming. Daruwala is a rooftop gastro bar that celebrates the dynamic diversity of the city. Daruwala is for anyone and everyone who loves to enjoy a tipple along with some wholesome food. The casual outdoor open area setting, the quirky artefacts, a diverse food and bar menu and a panoramic view of the city with the perfect Bollywood music. Shots: If you are wondering what 99 shots in the name stands for, get ready for a frenzy. With 99 shots at Rs 99/- each. Amazing and Refreshing Shots are here, And they have 99 types of Shots. Food: The menu at Daruwala is a mix of local Indian food, Italian, Chinese and continental. For those of you who love to indulge in some chakna along with your daaru, start your meal with a range of hearty bar snacks. I tried some of the starters like * Chota Samosa - Stuffed with potatoes and onions with Cheese and it was very great. * Veg Lollypop - Chaap in the form of Lollypop which was interesting. * Onion Paoda - Best Chakna with the Drink. * Paneer Pakoda - Another Pakoda stuffed with paneer was quite good. P.S - Ask for Chef Special it was wonderful, Must Try. They have good options in the Main course as well with the huge menu in the gravies and rice and Indian bread. Desserts: * Sizzling Brownie - Was nice and decent. * Fried Icereams - Delicious Dessert of this place. Service and Staff: Service was quite on time. Staff was well mannered. Pocket-friendly prices. Very economical. Best place for hangout with friends and buddies. Love to visit again. Kudos to Daruwala and Team.