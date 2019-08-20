Add Some Bling To Your Outfits With Tassels And Laces From This Store

If you are looking to design your own blouse or saree and add an element of quirk to it, then head to Shree Shringar Fancy Centre in Halasuru (Ulsoor). Find saree borders, laces of different kinds and tassels for blouses all under one roof at Shringar. This little store is your one-stop-shop for all your clothing DIY needs. Shop tassels starting as low as INR 10 that you can attach to your blouse, Anarkali or even saree pallu. Think laces made out of brocade, golden and silver beads, braided laces in hues of green, pink, blue and purple among others with golden and silver accents, thick crystal borders and scalloped floral laces. Shop crochet laces in pastel shades of pink, blues and yellow and bright green, blue and red too.

Looking to buy a blouse piece for your saree? They've got your back. Find blouse pieces in cotton, raw silk, net, and laces. They even have georgette fabrics with golden weaves of flowers, paisleys, and geometric motifs. The fabric here is sold by the meter and can be used to even make a kurta. If you look a little closer, they also sell embellished necklines and sleeve designs that you can add to your blouse and kurta sets. Apart from blouse and saree accessories, they also stock up on embellished pre-made rangolis that you can just stick or place in your pooja rooms. Find socks and stockings as well here.