Detox With Yoga, Organic Food And Massages At This Gorgeous Spot Only An Hour Away

Ready to detox? Fantastic, because checking into the world-famous Shreyas Retreat is a great way to get started. Just outside Bangalore city limits, the resort promotes the authentic and spiritual traditions of yoga, but without the austerity of an ashram. Cottages look rustic but are as luxurious as they get. Think canvas tents with fluffy mattresses, mood lighting lamps, wooden lounging furniture and an open air bathroom. Or pick the pool side rooms for a traditional hotel feel.

Yoga sessions begin at 6am sometimes earlier but they have various options, so pick a style and time which suits you best. Ours was yoga Nidra naturally! We (semi) joke. Our favourite is the Ashtanga Vinyasa segment one which happens in the open air – perfect to get into the zen zone. Hatha Yoga is another option, and takes place inside a yoga studio. What’s great about the teachers is that they give you special attention even in a group session. So expect to be prodded in the right direction, or helped with an asana so you do things the right way. If you’re a lone ranger, they have beautiful machans dotting the property for you to just practice in seclusion.

During the day, head over to their rather massive organic veggie patch to get your hands dirty. Picking, plucking, sowing and generally helping the pros will leave you both fulfilled, useful and hungry! Or skip across to the spanking new spa centre — Anaha. Build below ground level, the massive building not only has a space for yoga, but has eight spacious rooms for massages — four for Ayurvedic treatments and four which offer Balinese, Swedish and Thai massages.

I tried the traditional Abhyangam massage which had two masseurs working their magic with gentle motions with a mildly medicated oil. Perfect for my sore muscles. Then I hit the steam for maximum effect, and then dived into the pool for a quick rejuvenation. Needles to say, I slept like a baby that night. Naturopathy is a recent addition to the facilities, and I was convinced to try the underwater massage — where I was immersed in a water tub, and the water pressure applied is controlled by multiple jet valves. Like a focussed Jacuzzi!