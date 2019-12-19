Dress Up Your Walls With Decor Pieces By This Home Based Studio In Bangalore

In the world of ready-made furniture and wall decor, add a bit of charm to your home or office walls with personalised decor pieces by Shriya's Beats by Kimali, a home-based studio. Founded by Kimali Devpura Baldi in 2015, Shriya's Beats is known for wall decor, photo frames and trinket boxes made according to the choice of the customers. If you are looking for someone to decorate the wall at your house or workspace, Kimali with her team also takes up projects to redo walls and add your personality to it with wooden frames, quotes or paintings.

Think quotes, mirrors with wooden frames and vintage wooden frames in white, pastel blues and golden along with handpainted wall plates to add the Moroccan touch to your walls. Not just wall decor, she also creates handcrafted, hand-carved wooden words and alphabets, hand painted trays (Madhubani, abstract, floral patterns), storage boxes with vintage designs that work well as decor pieces as well.



Get your favourite quote hand-lettered and hung on your walls with Shriya's Beats. Each decor piece is handcrafted and is a great gifting option. Whatever the idea may be, you can discuss it with Kimali and she'd try and make it happen. The prices vary depending on what you are looking for. She also showcases her work at various pop-ups in the city, so keep an eye out.

