Shuchi Ruchi might be a pure vegetarian place, but the Chinese {also vegetarian} they serve is really good.
Vegetarian Indian Chinese Food At Shuchi Ruchi Is Tops
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
It is easy on the pocket and the Chinese offerings in the menu is quite vast.
Must Eat
Manchurian Noodles
How Was My Experience?
Shuchi Ruchi is a little crowded most of the time and you might have to wait 10-15 minutes for your order because of the crowd but it is worth waiting for. They also do good South Indian.
#LBBTip
It is more of an “eat-out” kind of a place. You will have to stand here and enjoy your meal.
