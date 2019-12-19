Vegetarian Indian Chinese Food At Shuchi Ruchi Is Tops

Fast Food Restaurants

Shuchi Ruchi

Malleswaram, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

92, 1st Main, 10th Cross Temple Road, Sampige Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

Shuchi Ruchi might be a pure vegetarian place, but the Chinese {also vegetarian} they serve is really good.

Who Is It For?

It is easy on the pocket and the Chinese offerings in the menu is quite vast.

Must Eat

Manchurian Noodles

How Was My Experience?

Shuchi Ruchi is a little crowded most of the time and you might have to wait 10-15 minutes for your order because of the crowd but it is worth waiting for. They also do good South Indian.

#LBBTip

It is more of an “eat-out” kind of a place. You will have to stand here and enjoy your meal.

