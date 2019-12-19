Hit Up This Restaurant For Their Iconic Golden, Crisp, Half Dosas. Yes, Half!

If you’re looking for old-school dosas, but half of them, then this iconic restaurant is your best bet. But you must also be prepared to stand in line! Wedged between a row of houses, the only thing that notifies you that you’ve reached Siddappa Hotel is the small crowd of people waiting in a queue in the courtyard. As you join the line (there’s one for the people who want their famous half masala dosa and a much shorter one for those who don’t), you’ll notice other details. Like the stone carvings etched with various renditions of the Snake God standing stoutly in front of the hotel.

You’ll also notice Siddappa, an intimidating man, sitting on a stone bench. He sits with bowls filled with new coins (to hand out change) and his cash box, chatting with regulars and shouting out instructions. He started off this venture over 30 years ago and no amount of fame and fortune can nudge him out of this hole-in-the-wall establishment onto greener pastures.

The idlis we tried at Siddappa, were soft and still steaming, and melted in our mouths, and paired with the coconut chutney and the vegetable sagu, we had little trouble gobbling it up. Finally, after a considerable wait, the dosas made their way out and we were served our half piece (they only serve one half because demand is high. If you need another serving, you’ve got to stand back in line). Spread evenly and oozing with ghee, the super-thin dosas were fried to perfect crispness. The bland potato filling in the middle actually balanced out the richness of the dosa perfectly.