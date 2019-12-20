South Goa’s quiet Palolem Beach plays host to a noiseless yet thrilling dance party at Silent Noise. All you need to do is tune and groove the night away!
A Happening Party Without Sound! Put On Your Headphones And Head To Silent Noise In Palolem
Beach Bonhomie
You may think that South Goa simply can’t compare to the North when it comes to nightlife. But Palolem’s Silent Noise will prove you wrong. Take a long walk on the moonlit beach to reach a corner called Neptune Point. And once you get there, don’t let all the silence fool you.
Silent Noise is the scene of a popular headphone party that happens every Saturday {during season}. You can walk and for INR 600 get a pair of headphones that will be your speakers for the evening. The party starts at around 9pm, but do get here around 11 to enjoy the spirited vibe. On the dance floor, you can tune into any of the three channels that are connected to the DJ consoles at one corner. Usually, the music ranges from house to bass, EDM, hip hop and, even, Bollywood. Just switch to the channel that you think that will inspire your best moves and get dancing!
Put On An Act
Silent Noise has received love from partygoers not only for its unique concept but also its chilled out vibe. You’ll find a great mix of people here from and you can come dressed to kill or in your cheery beach shorts. There’s a bar where you can fuel up but if you are looking for a bite, we suggest you wrap up and head to the numerous vendors that you can find just outside this party zone.
Another highlight here is the dazzling performances that unfold to add an extra dose of excitement to your night. Aerial performers, fire acts, LED light displays, and circus artists ensure that your evening out on the town is packed with thrills.
