You may think that South Goa simply can’t compare to the North when it comes to nightlife. But Palolem’s Silent Noise will prove you wrong. Take a long walk on the moonlit beach to reach a corner called Neptune Point. And once you get there, don’t let all the silence fool you.

Silent Noise is the scene of a popular headphone party that happens every Saturday {during season}. You can walk and for INR 600 get a pair of headphones that will be your speakers for the evening. The party starts at around 9pm, but do get here around 11 to enjoy the spirited vibe. On the dance floor, you can tune into any of the three channels that are connected to the DJ consoles at one corner. Usually, the music ranges from house to bass, EDM, hip hop and, even, Bollywood. Just switch to the channel that you think that will inspire your best moves and get dancing!