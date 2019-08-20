Beautiful Resort For People To Rest, Relax & Rejuvenate In Mysore

A few weeks back, a spent a weekend with friends in this amazing Property called Silent Shores Resort & Spa in Mysore, Karnataka. It is just a 3-hour drive from Bangalore and the perfect weekend getaway for family and friends! . THE FOOD: I have visited Mysore a couple of times before and undoubtedly I always close Silent Shores for lunch and dinner! I cannot even begin to tell you guys about the food I had here! This has to be my favourite place in Mysore till date, for sure! There has never been a dish that I did not like at this property during this stay or before. Rooms: It consisted of a bedroom, restroom and a balcony which had the view of the pool. Could we ask for a better view? They also have Room Service and Breakfast in Bed, this is all that I wanted. Coming to the Favourite part of the property, this is undoubtedly the biggest pool in the whole of Mysore. With Cafe Bistro on one side and a cool and relaxing area on the other, this is definitely my go-to place for a calm and relaxed afternoon. No wonder I spent almost 4 hours here. They also have Banquet halls for various events and occasions. They host destination weddings and also a few concerts. MY EXPERIENCE: I thoroughly enjoyed my stay of 2 nights and 3 days in the property. The property has maintained the rooms and premises really well. The staff is really very polite and sweet. The area is huge. The food is the best I have tasted till date, in Mysore. The ambience is perfect for couples, friends, and family as well. And, this is undoubtedly the perfect package to spend your weekends.