This Comm Street Silver Shop Is Iconic For Rings, Earrings Or Studs, Starting At INR 250

Reigning supreme in the silver jewellery department for over three decades, Sri Suryanarayan Art Jewellers, or as it’s more popularly called, Silver Suryanarayan, is a real gem if you’re looking for jewellery that stands out. Knows best for silver jewellery – be it real silver, sterling silver or silver plated, this store has it all. Don’t be fooled in the least by the size of the shop. While the display area might be simple and inconspicuous, there’s so much treasure {quite literally} hidden in boxes. Just politely ask the gentleman behind the counter, who is the owner, and he’ll bring out seemingly unending options for you!

I went in to find a simple silver ring or band and returned with that and plenty more thanks to the contemporary meets traditional designs that ‘Uncle’ brought out to show me. Ethnic yet very trendy, jhumkas, studs and rings are yours for the taking if you’re looking for ear jewellery. For those hunting for rings, this is a slice of heaven – from solids, intricate patterns {geometric, floral or even delicate knots}. While prices start at about INR 250, this store also has sets that can go up to INR 45,000. Rather exquisite and very different. Some with just earrings and a sleek chain, more traditional ones with a full necklace, ring and earrings, or even quirky mix and match sets that will really make you stand out, you’ll truly be spoiled for choice.

