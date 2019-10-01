Simba Food Pairing With Bengaluru's Best Rooftop Bar, Check Out Now!

Rooftop Bar & Restaurant KA 01 launched at Ibis Bengaluru City Centre. KA 01 has the capacity of more than 50 seats, where they serve food out of truck and drinks or cocktails are prepared in a van. KA 01 embodies a clear idea starting with the name, to the look and feel of the place. They wanted a guest to remember the joys of heading to their favourite eatery after a night of partying, where there was always good company and great food. At KA 01 they have curated the best popular after-hours dishes from across India, served with amazing cocktails at affordable prices. I tasted • Ghee Roast Arbi - Dish based on Aloo which was perfect start with Simba Wit. • Mutton Boti Kebab - Perfect Mutton starter with perfect spices. • Paneer Ke Sule - Even this dish was paired with Simba Wit. It was much like combo which had Paneer Tikka with Kulche & Dal Makhani. • Guptaji Style Aloo Burger - Much like desi Aloo sliders paired with Simba Stout. • Sharing Dessert Platter - Platter had Flourless Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Coulis, Oreo, Malai Kulfi, Rose Falooda, Pan-Fried Mawa Cake & Ice-cream. This platter was paired with Simba Stout.