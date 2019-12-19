Dhurries To Table Linen: Add A Splash Of Colour To Your Space From This Koramangala Furnishing Store

Whether you are setting your space up or redoing it, and you are going for that whole Instagram aesthetics of brightly furnished homes, say hello to Simply Stated. Here you will find colourful dhurries, monochromatic table linen, cushion covers with bright geometric and asymmetric prints, and a limited range of dinnerware. Besides a curated collection and category split, you will love how the colours featured are pleasing to the eye and not one bit gaudy. You can get shades of blue, red, black, and white on everything from the table mat to the dhurries. If you have light interiors or solid coloured furniture, these will blend beautifully and add a splash of colour.

The versatile dhurries which can be even used as wall decor (simply hang them or frame them) are what we love the most from the collection. They instantly convert your plain boring floor into a cosy little space to sit down and read. Made from cotton, they feature geometric weaves and the ones in pastel shades of blue, lime green, and pink are what we are digging. Guests coming for dinner? You can impress them with table linen set of runners and table mats. The runners feature prints that look like paint splatter as well as geometric lines and shapes. Oh, and the dinnerware on display is simply too hard to resist for their very minimal aesthetic vibes. Think blue plates, red bowls, and white serving trays that can instantly give your table setting goals.