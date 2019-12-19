Sinfully Divine Will Spoil You For Choice With These Sweet Treats!

Sangeetha Jumani, a home baker, has been running Sinfully Divine for years now. She specialises in eggless cakes and chocolates. She started off with baking a cake a month, and now with a huge clientele, she bakes cakes on a daily basis. She does a wide variety of cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and chocolates. She also bakes healthy cakes that have no maida and no sugar. Awesome, isn't it? Her wheat cakes, jaggery cakes, multigrain, and gluten-free cakes are very popular. One of the top favourite cakes is the chocolate truffle cake. Apart from this, she makes a lot of fresh fruit cakes too. She offers an array of theme cakes as well. You need to get in touch with her two days in advance if you want to get a cake customised. Sinfully Divine is also very famous for its delectable chocolates and sleek packaging options. There's plain, soft-centred, roasted almond, caramel, and hazelnut chocolates etc. Her signature chocolate almond florentine is a winner! She makes chocolate bouquets too! The shelf life of these chocolates is three months. The wheat cakes start at INR 700 per kg and the other cakes start at INR 800 per kg. The chocolates are priced between INR 600 to INR 2,400 per kg depending on what you order. With such an amazing variety of mouth-watering sweet treats, you will be spoilt for choice!