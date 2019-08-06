Drop By NH8 To Relish The Vegetarian Thali Affair

Recently been to NH8 to relish the vegetarian thali affair. NH8 is one of the prominent players in Bangalore who serve the authentic Rajasthani meal with lots of options to choose from. Been to Indiranagar branch which is easy to locate on the main road. They have nice decor & seating setup which I loved the most at first glance. Appreciate the seating that they have where people can sit downstairs. I saw a big family enjoying their meal as more like a home dinner sitting altogether. Coming to the food, I'm spoiled by the choices given. Dahi Vada & Tikki Chole Chaat are my favourites among the starters. Rajasthani Dal Bati is a must here. Coming to mains, Desi Chana Masala is something I loved the most. The taste was unlike what we get outside, Hence I had multiple servings to go with the hot fluffy pooris when compared to other curries. Jeera Rice is comforting with fewer spice levels. Not to miss the special Malai Ghewar & Malai Cham Cham. They make it the best. Recommended for a healthy hearty meal to enjoy with the family.