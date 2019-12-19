With Beautiful Decor, This Restaurant Serves Some Delicious Multi-Cuisine Food

Sizzling Pasto, a beautiful multi-cuisine restaurant with an amazing ambience located in Sarjapur road, Maratahalli right next to Prestige tech park. This place has good lighting, minimal yet beautiful decor, has a rooftop and smoking zone too. The rooftop is very well set up. The food served here is mostly from Indian, Chinese and continental cuisine. Tried various starters, starting with cheese jalapeños coneitas, beer battered fish, fried prawns cocktail, BBQ chicken, kung pao chicken, bell pepper trip fish tandoori leg pieces. Must try are the cheese jalapeños coneitas, fried prawn cocktail kung pao chicken and bell pepper fish. Also tried their spring rolls, this was something new and unique, spring rolls in a cocktail glass containing various sauces like sweet garlic, spicy garlic and choco-mayo. Would highly recommend trying these too. Mac n Cheese brought to your table and lit on fire to melt the top layer of cheese. They had amazing sizzlers too, tried chilli mirangue chicken, fish marmalade steak and murgh Sholay sizzlers. Mutton Rogan Josh with garlic butter naan, wow!! Amazing flavours. Finally for desserts ordered Chinese crisp pan-fried dessert along with brownie sizzlers. The food tastes good, the presentation is very good which make the food look tempting.