Skoolroom: Takes You Down The Memory Lane Of The School Days

Missing your school days? Then this place brings back all the memories of your school days. The ambience is all about the school stuff, tables are your blackboard, cutlery served in a geometry box, attics are filled with chalk pieces, sketch pens, crayons, sports-related things and many more. While enjoying and remembering all about school days one can enjoy having some delicious food. They serve Mocktails, shakes, burgers, pasta, Sandwiches, appetizers, freak shakes and lot. They help you celebrate your special days or corporate events as well. One can host their kids birthday parties too. They take care of every customer very well.