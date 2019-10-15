Missing your school days? Then this place brings back all the memories of your school days. The ambience is all about the school stuff, tables are your blackboard, cutlery served in a geometry box, attics are filled with chalk pieces, sketch pens, crayons, sports-related things and many more. While enjoying and remembering all about school days one can enjoy having some delicious food. They serve Mocktails, shakes, burgers, pasta, Sandwiches, appetizers, freak shakes and lot. They help you celebrate your special days or corporate events as well. One can host their kids birthday parties too. They take care of every customer very well.
Skoolroom: Takes You Down The Memory Lane Of The School Days
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids.
