Not Just For Palaces And Masala Dosa! Mysore Is Now The Place For Skydiving

Adrenaline junkies heading to Mysore anytime soon need not just the spend the day exploring the city. You can roam the skies as well! While skydiving in Mysore has been on offer since 2012, many of us in good old Bangalore are rarely aware of the adventure that awaits in the historical city.

The Mysore Airport is the scene of action. And you can sign up with 365Hops to get your quota of heart-pumping action. While the entire experience, including training, takes about three hours, it is best to allot an entire day, for the experience, to ensure that it goes off without a glitch.

Since Mysore’s climate is more or less the same through the year, you can sign up for the experience at any time. However, do make it a point to find out about weather conditions when booking your spot. The experience costs around INR 35,000 for a single dive. It includes all sorts of fees {from the instructor to the pilot}, the airport charges, and even a video recording. Do note, that carrying your own camera might not make much sense since you can’t take in due to airport security.

At Mysore, you usually make the dive at the height of 10,000. It’s usually done in tandem with an instructor who will help you with the parachute. If you are a pro, however, you can also sign up for solo jumps and License A jumps (they cost around 2.5 lakhs and upwards). During the tandem dive, you can expect to freefall for around 30 seconds and hurtle towards Earth at around 180/kms per hour. After which, the parachute opens up and you float through the skies for about 15 glorious minutes!