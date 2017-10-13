Calling All Slackers: Try Slacklining In Cubbon Park On Sunday

We went last Sunday and had a whale of a time. It’s possibly the only time we laughed so hard was when we fell. But it’s such an inclusive lot of people, we simply dusted ourselves off, and got right back up! And the best part is, you don’t need any prior experience. And age no bar, either! Stick around to watch pros {until you’re one of them, of course}, and then enjoy a nice picnic thereafter. They’re around until the guards chase them off, so you’re welcome to hang around too.

Did we mention that it’s a solid workout too? Since it’s about agility and balance, you can rest assured your calves, core and thighs will we well exercised. Trust me, I felt it on Monday morning. So, see you this Sunday?

