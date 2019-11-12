Escape Those Monday Blues With Slay Coffee!

How do you slay Monday morning blues? I slayed it with Slay Coffee. Deliciously unapologetic coffee that is well made, two iconic versions served in a signature beautiful black cup. Packaged in a perfect black box with minimal branding with a maximum impact. It even came with the needed sugar and stirrer. Perfect to kickstart your Mondays and the long working week ahead. Gourmet, single-origin coffees, handcrafted speciality blends, roasted to perfection in small batches, ensuring freshness, with almost 50+ choices to fit every mood and moment, especially Mondays. I had the basics, latte love and madras mud, both hot coffees with a strong flavour that I absolutely loved, try it, you will love it too