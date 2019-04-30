Just Like Grandma's House, This Community House Is Charming Eccentric, And Experimental

The decor and the vibe of the place are eccentric but we mean it in a good way. A well-travelled granny, who has stocked her house with all kinds of interesting knick-knacks. Her interest in Arnold Schwarzenegger has led her to have a wallpaper (and art print) made with him and her other favourite — pineapples. The upstairs section is like a bar that also works as a co-working space if you feel like mixing work and play. Evenings are for the rooftop seating with twinkling lights. Don’t forget to check out the mad art that lines the stairways and also upstairs. This is Granny with a touch of Norma Bates.

Thankfully the menu is not endless, though they have separate ones for lunch and dinner. Plus, drinks and bar bites for the upstairs section. You can't go wrong with their grilled figs topped on a chunky bread slathered with lots of goat cheese. The S&S is a heavier rendition with chorizo, tomato-infused butter, fried garlic and cheddar topped with pickled onions baked on a flatbread — tangy and spicy. The staff also made me an impromptu warm toddy with star anise cocktail because of a bad throat. The other cocktail tried and loved was the less sweet but potent Chase & Starter — Laphroiag whipped up with coconut fat washed scotch (coconut whiskey for the win), ginger, honey, pomegranate syrup and lime.

For mains, we tried udon noodles tossed up with prawns, lemon butter, black pepper and chives. We gobbled up the prawns, and the heavyish udon went well with the light buttery sauce. We also munched on the moreish quinoa salad (almost like jhal mudi), tossed with small bits of roasted potato, pickled beets, onions, almond flakes and peanuts. The Croque Monsieur, an open-faced sandwich with mushroom ragu, mint chimichurri (tasted like a minty pesto), tomato jam and lots of melted cheddar is rather heavy, especially if you've had starters. The walnut tart with bits of chocolate chips and a hint of cinnamon went well with vanilla ice cream and can be shared between two health-conscious citizens.

