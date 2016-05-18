Winning a lottery might not be on the table for you {unless you are lady luck herself} or may have to get back home after 11.30 PM on a weekend {Oh the rules} but when you find an auto rickshaw that charges by the meter or a cool evening with an empty road, you know a celebration is in order. The IT capital of India may be infamous for its inflated price tags but if you are looking to celebrate big in a small budget, here is a list of things you can enjoy under INR 100 in Bangalore.
Small Budget, Big Celebrations: What You Can Do in Bangalore for Under INR 100
Nehru Planetarium at INR 35
For those who love stargazing, Nehru planetarium offers a unique experience with its projection based shows. The classic planetarium and the full dome show will put you amidst the stars where your celebrations are guaranteed to have a universal appeal.
Where: Sri T. Choudaiah road
Tipu Sultan Fort and palace at INR 15
Tipu Sultan Palace stands as a testament of Mysore Empire’s fight against the British rule. Built entirely of teakwood, the palace offers a historic insight into the life of Maharajas. So, if you are looking to turn your small victories into a royal celebration {of sorts} then head to the Tipu Sultan Palace.
Where: Albert Victor Road
Lalbagh Botanical Garden at INR 10
Named for the collection of red roses that bloom around the year, Lalbagh is the most diverse botanical garden in South Asia. Spread across 240 acres, the garden boasts a thousand plus species of flora. So, pack a picninc with your loved ones and give your small joys a big celebration.
Where: Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bangalore
Dunkin’s BIG JOY Burger at INR 55 {Veg} and INR 65 {Chicken}
As the name suggest, BIG JOY burger embodies big celebrations in a pocket friendly budget. So, whether your classes got cancelled or your crush finally said yes, just head to Dunkin’ Donuts store and celebrate every moment of life with the new BIG JOY Burger at just INR 55 for veg and INR 65 for chicken.
- for two: ₹ 500
Bannerghatta National Park At INR 30 & INR 80
If you are a nature lover with serious wanderlust then you will love the Bannerghatta National Park. Spread over 65000+acres, the national park has a zoo, a butterfly park and a biological park. Just put on those comfy shoes and enjoy big under the serene arm of nature.
Where: Bannerghatta Road
Brahmin’s Coffee Bar At INR 50
Month end? Monetary crunch? Don’t worry for Brahmin’s café is a good place to enjoy big occasions in a nominal budget. Famous among the localites for coffee, the café has mouth-melting Idlis and vadas served with butter and chutney.
Where: Basavanagudi
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Commercial Street at INR 100
Shopping in INR 100? May seem like an ambitious project and we agree there is not much you can buy in that amount but if you are looking to reward your victory with some trinkets, chappals or sunglasses, then Commercial street {shopaholics haven} has very trendy options.
Where: Shivaji Nagar
Madiwala Lake at INR 0
One of the biggest lake in Bangalore, Madiwala lake is home to many migratory birds. One of the less popular attractions, the lake has paddle boating and a children’s park. It is a great place to escape to with friends and have a big celebration along the bank with a view of the island {middle of the lake}.
Where: BTM layout
Food Street at INR 50
Eating out is a big part of any celebration and the food street promises a taste for everyone. From Rajasthani to Gujarati and South Indian to Chinese, food street will turn your small victories into a big celebration.
Where: Sajjan Rao Circle
Movie Screening at Alliance Francaise At INR 0
For all the movie buffs out there, the Alliance Francaise{official French centre in Bangalore} screens a French movie every second Wednesday. They also show a French documentary every fourth Thursday. So, if your big celebration includes putting up a movie and shut off the distracting world, Alliance Francaise should be on your list.
Where: Vasant Nagar
What other places did you enjoy under INR 100? Tell us in the comments below.
