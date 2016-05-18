Small Budget, Big Celebrations: What You Can Do in Bangalore for Under INR 100

For all the movie buffs out there, the Alliance Francaise{official French centre in Bangalore} screens a French movie every second Wednesday. They also show a French documentary every fourth Thursday. So, if your big celebration includes putting up a movie and shut off the distracting world, Alliance Francaise should be on your list.

Where: Vasant Nagar

What other places did you enjoy under INR 100? Tell us in the comments below.

This story is in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.

Follow Dunkin’ Donuts on Facebook here. Check out their Instagram here and Twitter here.