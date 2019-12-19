Perfect Place For A Quick Snack In Rajajinagar

Scoops N Smile is just a small place with hardly 4 tables and simple place. The service was good. They have so many options on the menu and it's reasonable. Best place for a snack. We kept on ordering one by one and all tasted good. Most liked one was the Cheese Mushroom sandwich and veg pizza. The pizza was so cheesy and it was like homemade, the pizza pockets which was filled with sauce and vegetables. Amazing place, I have not seen such a place in and around Rajajinagar. Good snack in the evening. Must visit.