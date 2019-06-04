Small Hunger Pangs Cure With A Small Price In This Small Outlet

When you are walking in Church Street and find a low in your pocket, but a small Hunger Pang, Desi Vdesi is the place to go. This small outlet serves amazing dishes for a reasonable price. The Corn Cheese Momos were made fresh including the stuffing. Tortilla Chips with Thousand Island sauce, I mean the nachos were made perfectly well. The best I've had here is the Pan Fried Gobi Manchurian. It was very well made with cauliflower fried perfectly along with sauces. The name justifies, Desi Vdesi where the local and continental dishes served with a touch of new Bangalore.