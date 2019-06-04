When you are walking in Church Street and find a low in your pocket, but a small Hunger Pang, Desi Vdesi is the place to go. This small outlet serves amazing dishes for a reasonable price. The Corn Cheese Momos were made fresh including the stuffing. Tortilla Chips with Thousand Island sauce, I mean the nachos were made perfectly well. The best I've had here is the Pan Fried Gobi Manchurian. It was very well made with cauliflower fried perfectly along with sauces. The name justifies, Desi Vdesi where the local and continental dishes served with a touch of new Bangalore.
Small Hunger Pangs Cure With A Small Price In This Small Outlet
Casual Dining
- for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Tortilla Chips could be a less salty and momos should be a bit more steamed.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Desi Vdesi
