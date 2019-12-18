Drop By This Restaurant For Their Unlimited Spread Of North Indian Cuisine!

Many times due to many factors, we foodies underestimate a food Joint and I did too. Went to Le Charcoal Brookefield for lunch and underestimated the place looking at its simplicity and prices. Some highlights of the food tasting session Started with their Starters, * Veg Lemon Coriander soup rather was a Thick Lemon Ginger soup and kinda need a lot of improvement to justify its name but tasted good. * Hummus and Falafel Roll - Thumbs Up for the roll - Falafel was perfect and crunchy and the best Lebanese Falafel roll I have tasted till date - Awesome and Must Try. * Dahi Kebab - Perfect with a crunchy texture and taste, must try and Lovely. * Acahri Paneer Karara looked very Normal but the Achar between the sleek chunks of the cottage cheese wrapped in Papad dust and fried - Real Good. * Dal Bukhara - Go here for this and its just Divine and I bought literally two boxes post meet up to carry home to eat along with my rotis - its just a Big Wonder. And I paired this with classic staples Lachcha Parantha, Amritsari Kulcha- True Bliss. * Ghee rice was recommended by many but I didn't expect this to be a Thalasherry style one but I loved it even though it looked odd one out for the style of preparations. Desserts are unavoidable here especially Keseria Firni and Gulab Jamoon. Almost forgot to mention about their Mocktails I did not expect the drinks to be so so so tasty and I remember we reviewers ordering a couple of mocktails each especially the Mango Crunch Hats off team Le Charcoal for the quality & quantity and the pricing, if you are gonna offer me butter slow-cooked yummy Dal Bukhara for just 170 bucks, I am 200% convinced to buy 2 standard portions of it. Lovely and thank you for Inviting me for the tasting team Le Charcoal