With Stunning Interiors & Delish Food, This Place Is Worth Revisiting!

Basil Bistro: A place that is cosy yet vibrant with its importance to each detail they add on as every little thing is given utmost importance not only in food but also in the ambience that they have tried to provide. Tried a couple of their dishes and loved them all, For starters had the following: * Panner cigar rolls: It is a task while we come to add two different things of different properties together and make a fantabulous dish here they have added soft and tender panner to crispy flaky coating * Veg ball Manchurian: Though this dish is supposed to be dry and looks the same way as well when it goes into your mouth it makes sure it melts beautifully giving you all the flavours of all the veggies in a ball of this Manchurian * Pasta Primavera: A big plate of pasta which is enough for filling in your tummy with some yummy white sauce pasta loved this * Ravioli: Pasta stuffed with spinach and cheese is presented here though it's not dipped in gravy it surely gives you a great taste Desserts: * Strawberry Cheesecake: Soft and spongy cheesecake that's served with strawberry sauce on it is a must-try * Caramel custard: This is a simple custard for single-serve