This Interactive Space That Brings Together Cultures From Around The World!

Small World is an interactive space that brings together cultures from around the world. It is a boutique hotel in Koramangala 5th Block. Each room is beautifully painted to represent a country. A flag greets you at every door. Whether you are a traveller who is scouting for new experiences, a student looking for a neat and clean space to stay at or a group of friends looking for a common space for an after-party, Small World has something to offer for everyone. Each private room can accommodate 2 persons and is themed in different countries. The guests are immersed in various cultures through art, music, books and other media. Common spaces are used to host regular community gatherings around the cultural exchange, music, art and startups. ***Property Policies & Conditions: 1. Cancellation policy: 1 day before arrival. 2. Check-in from 12:00 to 23:00. 3. Check out before 11:00 noon. 4. Payment upon arrival by cash. Credit card is accepted. 5. Reception working hours 09:00-23:00. 6. Age Restriction:18+. 7. Taxes included. 8. Breakfast not included. 9. No pets. Contact 8892278533