Brogues, Ballerinas or Stillettoes, Smitten can take care of all your Shoe Needs

If you’re like us, then you need a footwear option that falls somewhere between what you can pick up on Commercial Street, and designer shoes with price tags that could make you faint. Look no further. Pretty, inexpensive and always on-trend, you can tell that this collection has been handpicked by someone with a serious shoe fetish. Sizes start at 35, going up to 41, while styles span lounge shoes, brogues, ballet slippers, pumps, stilettoes, sandals and pointed-toe flats. Comfy yet quirky wedges and block heels are here in abundance – perfect if you want style without losing comfort. In the new collection, look out for killer evening shoes with embroidered heels, summery pastel block heels and super feminine floral brogues.