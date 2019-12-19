A chic shoe boutique for women, with enough options to match or compliment every kind of outfit. Plus, on-trend collections.
Brogues, Ballerinas or Stillettoes, Smitten can take care of all your Shoe Needs
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
On trend
If you’re like us, then you need a footwear option that falls somewhere between what you can pick up on Commercial Street, and designer shoes with price tags that could make you faint. Look no further. Pretty, inexpensive and always on-trend, you can tell that this collection has been handpicked by someone with a serious shoe fetish. Sizes start at 35, going up to 41, while styles span lounge shoes, brogues, ballet slippers, pumps, stilettoes, sandals and pointed-toe flats. Comfy yet quirky wedges and block heels are here in abundance – perfect if you want style without losing comfort. In the new collection, look out for killer evening shoes with embroidered heels, summery pastel block heels and super feminine floral brogues.
Perfect fit
Self-confessed ‘shoe freaks’ {their words!} and co-founders Aneesha Goenka and Sakshi Sahi have got the ambience just right – the store is small but not overcrowded, and feminine without being over the top. Fairy lights create an inviting touch outside the store in the evening, and as you step inside you can’t help but notice the butterflies which adorn the walls. Perch on a plush pink sofa while you try on your favourites, or take a turn in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror – it’s a pleasure to spend time here. That being the case, we’re all for convenience, so it’s good to know that an e-commerce store is in the pipeline too.
Shoes and more
We were happy to discover box clutches nestled between the shoes. Mainly of the evening out kind – with a lot of metallic bling on offer. There are a few day options to be found too, including a rainbow striped number which we loved. Other accessories include cotton printed stoles, and an assortment of fitted belts – perfect for accentuating your waist while you wear a floaty summer dress – paired with wedges, of course.
