Grown Ups Will Love Smoke House Deli’s Kids Menu, We’re Not Kidding

Casual Dining

Smoke House Deli

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1209, Opp. Apollo Clinic, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

1 Outlets
Shortcut

Smoke House Deli’s kids menu is that good, you might want to eat it all by yourself. Think pizzas, sandwiches, burgers and the odd fruit here and there to balance it all out.

Chow Down

Creamy Alfredo Pasta

Sip On

Kit Kat Shake

Winning For

Their menu which doubles up as a sticker book

Say Cheese!

Our guinea pig for this experiment was my 10-year-old brother {henceforth referred to as Guinea Pig/GP}. Here’s a fact about 10-year-old boys: They’re picky eaters, and anything that’s green {and not an Xbox logo} doesn’t really fly with them.

Luckily for us, the menu had all the right things to keep this experiment breezy. The pickiest of eaters will have plenty to keep them occupied, with the menu hosting a variety of kids’ favourites – pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and much more. Concerned parents, don’t fret, for there are plenty of healthy options on the menu that’ll keep tummy aches at bay.

Did Someone Say Play Time?

We started off with a Kit Kat shake that captured all the good things in life: Chocolate and ice cream, together. GP also ordered spaghetti in Alfredo sauce and a side of fries and potato smileys. We finished the meal with a jar of cut fruits accompanied by toffee and chocolate sauces, in case you were alarmed by that overload of carbs. By the end of it, we were contemplating taking a nap at the restaurant itself.

{Notice how I said we? That’s right, good luck sticking to the adult’s menu}.

The Best Bit Sticks With You, Literally

What will make your experience a lot more memorable will be the presentation. Smoke House Deli nails it with all the cute mason jars, little truck containers and science lab equipment they bring all the food out in – even if it’s a slight hassle to actually get the food out of these containers. The menu itself is in the form of a sticker and colouring book, which you’d definitely want to take home {I know I did}.

Who would want to be a grown up when being a kid so much more fun, are we right?

Where: Find a Smoke House Deli near you here.

Price: INR 1,500 for two + taxes {approx.}

Timings: 9am-11pm

Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook here.

