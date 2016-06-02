Grown Ups Will Love Smoke House Deli’s Kids Menu, We’re Not Kidding

What will make your experience a lot more memorable will be the presentation. Smoke House Deli nails it with all the cute mason jars, little truck containers and science lab equipment they bring all the food out in – even if it’s a slight hassle to actually get the food out of these containers. The menu itself is in the form of a sticker and colouring book, which you’d definitely want to take home {I know I did}.

Who would want to be a grown up when being a kid so much more fun, are we right?

Where: Find a Smoke House Deli near you here.

Price: INR 1,500 for two + taxes {approx.}

Timings: 9am-11pm

