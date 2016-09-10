Hit Up Smoor's In Indiranagar For Their Chocolatey Desserts And Ravioli

While we can’t really complain about the Crab and Prawn Bisque, a thick soup cooked with tomato sauce, we’d rather go for the flavourful Thyme Scented Mushroom Soup — brothy but not too heavy. Not being a fan of salads, we’d give the Quinoa Salad a miss and instead go for a helping of their Ravioli in Almond Butter Sauce. Light and creamy, the pasta pockets come stuffed with pumpkin, the almond slivers adding a subtle crunch — an instant favourite. Their wood-fired pizzas are also a filling option — we liked the Barbeque Chicken one. Make sure you don’t leave without trying their desserts. We recommend the Coco Indiana, an interesting combination of coconut mousse {sprinkled with curry leaf powder}, coconut and turmeric cake {reminded us of Mumbai’s Mawa cake}, khova crumbs and thin coconut wafers. Chocoholics, order yourself one of their hot chocolates {we tried the Belgium Classic Milk}. Creamy and rich, it’s bound to give you a cocoa overdose!