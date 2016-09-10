Adding to Indiranagar’s already happening 100 Feet Road, Smoor’s chocolate store and cafe has more than just the sweet stuff. Think options like soups, salads, pastas and hot chocolate along with a selection of interesting desserts.
Hit Up Smoor's In Indiranagar For Their Chocolatey Desserts And Ravioli
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Shortcut
Chow Down
Ravioli in Almond Butter Sauce, Coco Indiana
Sip On
Hot Chocolate
Winning For
The food here is mostly crowd pleasers, and the desserts almost manage to steal the spotlight from the chocolates.
Lowdown On The Ambience
With an inviting facade {there’s something so welcoming about the sight of chocolates}, the place has a laidback vibe, made better with comfy seating {outdoor option, too} and even a cosy private dining area. While the chocolate boutique takes up half the space, the separate counters for pastries and beverages give you enough to gape around at while you wait for your order to arrive.
On The Menu
Specialising in couverture chocolates {chocolates that contain a higher percentage of cocoa butter}, Smoor has handcrafted chocolates {single pieces as well as gift boxes} with flavours that range from Salted Caramel to Orange & Thyme. The cafe section offers breakfast dishes, salads, sandwiches, pasta, pizzas and even Thai options, along with a selection of pastries and plated desserts.
Digging In
While we can’t really complain about the Crab and Prawn Bisque, a thick soup cooked with tomato sauce, we’d rather go for the flavourful Thyme Scented Mushroom Soup — brothy but not too heavy. Not being a fan of salads, we’d give the Quinoa Salad a miss and instead go for a helping of their Ravioli in Almond Butter Sauce. Light and creamy, the pasta pockets come stuffed with pumpkin, the almond slivers adding a subtle crunch — an instant favourite. Their wood-fired pizzas are also a filling option — we liked the Barbeque Chicken one. Make sure you don’t leave without trying their desserts. We recommend the Coco Indiana, an interesting combination of coconut mousse {sprinkled with curry leaf powder}, coconut and turmeric cake {reminded us of Mumbai’s Mawa cake}, khova crumbs and thin coconut wafers. Chocoholics, order yourself one of their hot chocolates {we tried the Belgium Classic Milk}. Creamy and rich, it’s bound to give you a cocoa overdose!
So, We're Thinking...
Ideal for an evening out with friends or even a quick lunch, their menu has enough of light eats and mains to please everyone. Especially the sweet-toothed ones. Plus, they are quite reasonably priced. Where: 1131, HAL 2nd stage, 100 feet road, Indiranagar Contact: 080 25211901 Timings: Monday-Friday, 8am-11pm and Saturday-Sunday, 8am-1am Price: INR 1,000 for two Find them on Facebook here. Check out their website here.
