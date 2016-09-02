Smoor's Studio And Cafe Brings Very Chocolatey Chocolates To Indiranagar

Adding to Indiranagar’s already-bustling 100 Feet Road, Bliss’ newly-launched brand, Smoor is all about couverture chocolates. Offering a range of handcrafted chocolates, the goodies here are claimed to be made from single-origin cocoa beans. Taking their passion for chocolate a step further, they also have dragees {think blueberry chewies coated in Belgian dark chocolate}, chocolate bars and Stir It Ups {hot chocolate on a stick, with flavours such as mint, honey and mocha}. They have cookies and cupcakes to take away too.

Sticking to a cafe or lounge format, the Smoor studio goes beyond just sweet treats. Think salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps and wood-fired pizzas too. Of course, meals here just wouldn’t be complete without trying some of the desserts and ice creams they have on offer.

Where: 1131, HAL 2nd stage, 100 feet road, Indiranagar

Price: INR 92 upwards

Contact: 080 25211901

Timings: Monday-Friday, 8am-11pm and Saturday-Sunday, 8am-1am

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.