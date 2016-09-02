With couverture chocolates {chocolates that contain a higher percentage of cocoa butter}, and a selection of food, Bliss’ Smoor gives Indiranagar an all-new cafe.
Smoor's Studio And Cafe Brings Very Chocolatey Chocolates To Indiranagar
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Adding to Indiranagar’s already-bustling 100 Feet Road, Bliss’ newly-launched brand, Smoor is all about couverture chocolates. Offering a range of handcrafted chocolates, the goodies here are claimed to be made from single-origin cocoa beans. Taking their passion for chocolate a step further, they also have dragees {think blueberry chewies coated in Belgian dark chocolate}, chocolate bars and Stir It Ups {hot chocolate on a stick, with flavours such as mint, honey and mocha}. They have cookies and cupcakes to take away too.
Sticking to a cafe or lounge format, the Smoor studio goes beyond just sweet treats. Think salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps and wood-fired pizzas too. Of course, meals here just wouldn’t be complete without trying some of the desserts and ice creams they have on offer.
Where: 1131, HAL 2nd stage, 100 feet road, Indiranagar
Price: INR 92 upwards
Contact: 080 25211901
Timings: Monday-Friday, 8am-11pm and Saturday-Sunday, 8am-1am
