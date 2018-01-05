Detox: Juice & Smoothie Bars To Recover From All That Festive Partying

Sure, there are only two smoothies on the menu but they’re so excellent you won’t be complaining about the lack of choice! We highly recommend the Cheeky Monkey that has a mix of banana, mint, spinach, dark chocolate, almonds, dates, Himalayan pink salt and a dash of vanilla! Sounds amazing, right? If that sounds too much for you, try out the Fit Protein Smoothie with whey protein, banana, flax seeds and plenty more good stuff!

Check out our love for the cute cafe in Koramangala.