Munch Your Sweet Snack Cravings Away With No Guilt With This Granola Brand

Love snacking, and have a tendency to reach out for something sugary and crunchy? Well, if you want to continue doing so, without feeling guilty, then get yourself a bottle of granola from Granology. Started with the aim of making yummy yet healthy snacks, Granology’s granola is available in four varieties - Classic, Chocolate Chip (personal favourite), Coconut, and Peanut Butter. All of them have rolled oats, a mixture of seeds (including chia, flaxseed, sunflower and pumpkin) for that crunch, honey for sweetness, and olive oil (or coconut oil for the coconut variant) for a dose of healthy fat. The other flavours apart from the Classic are pretty self explanatory with the extra additives we feel, and work great as stand alone snacks, or as something you can eat as breakfast with some milk. We love the minimalist packaging in glass, which we can carry around with us, and reuse once the granola is all in our tummies! Of course, if you want more, you can always order a refill pack of choice and fill up your bottle again. A single bottle costs INR 275 for 150 grams, and a 250 gram refill pack costs INR 449, and they ship all over the country.