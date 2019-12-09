Head Over To This Outlet For Yummiest & Cheesiest Burgers In Town!

Burger Yard: My first event in the city was at burger yard bangalore and oh boy, what burgers they were! From Age of pork, consisting of slow-cooked pulled pork tossed in barbecue sauce, served with coleslaw salad to Lamborghini with a minced lamb patty pan-grilled with cheese. They have good beverages too that ensures it all goes down well. 'Customisation' seems to be the buzz word around and rightly so, as it gives the diner a great value for money. Do check with the co-founder, Ganguly and he will ensure the food taste matches your palate as each to its own. On a lazy weekend afternoon or after an evening of clubbing, this place is just the right fit. So if you like your burgers juicy and bun soft to the core, this is your place to visit. The ambience shouts out the brand from every corner and one cannot miss the wonderful wall art. Interestingly, one of which shows a person how to eat a burger, educating a customer goes a long way.