Totally Sober At Sotally Tober

Sotally Tober - Located at 65, Residency Road, Bangalore After the Kormangla outlet, Sotally Tober opened their second outlet in Residency Road. It was last Sunday during lunchtime when I checked out this newly opened place. Ambience: A place with dim light and soft music with the comfortable sitting. And also they have amazing depict of royal modern culture, loved the choice of the interior which even make your visit even a club experience. They have inside and outside sitting arrangement with a separate Smoking zone. Cocktails: They have some amazing and refreshing Signature Cocktails which you can try according to your Choice. Starters: Corn Fritters - The amazing starters of this place, its deep fried spicy corn and potato fritters served with Mayo. Crispy Onion Rings - Fried onion rings served with Mayo and Peas and it was superb. Mushroom on Tost - Fried mushroom served with buttered toast. Main- I loved the Grilled Veg Quesadilla must try this dish here for the mains. Palak Paneer Combo - the gravy combo in which palak paneer gravy served with tandoori roti and crispy ladyfinger. it was good Paneer Steak - marinated paneer, grilled and served with Spanish rice and broccoli. Desserts: Chocolate Mousse - Rum infused dark chocolate mousse served with dehydrated orange and it was nice. Carrot Halwa - Carrot halwa with raisins and cashews served with vanilla ice cream and whiskeyed rabdi and it was delicious and yum. Staff and Service: Staff were friendly, courteous and well mannered. No words left to praise them, a perfect example of great service and were quite professional and quick. Nice place to visit for fine dining.