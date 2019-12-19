And while a good bed is important, it’s the common area that really catches the eye. Loaded with a DVD collection (that only grows with each sharing traveller who feels like leaving behind a filmy legacy), board games, books and of course, a television, you’ll want to move in here even if you’re not a traveller. Ideal to inspire or at the very least soothe, the walls have doodles and drawings on them. Plus, bright cushions and sofas to lounge on and swap tales. Oh, make sure to chill out in the verandah with an interesting backdrop of Arthur’s Round Table with a twist – yes there’s Gods of various religions, as well as flying elephants and Vikings.

Throw in some fun, good food (brekkie is on the house from 8am-11am on weekdays and until noon on weekends, and some dinners too) and WiFi and you’ve got yourself a great deal, eh? They also organise pub crawls (ours is after all the Pub City) and trips to Hampi, Goa, Kerala and any other close-by spots.