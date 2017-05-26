SodaBottleOpenerWala Is The Perfect Place For A Hot Cup Of Chai Or A Scrumptious Meal

Old Hindi songs, vintage props, colourful lamps and mirrors adorning the interiors of this restaurant/cafe. Indulge in their Keema Pav, Salli Chicken, Berry Pulao, Chicken Farcha, Mushroom on Khari, Mawa Cake, Toblerone Mousse and many more lip-smacking dishes on their menu. Drink away their famous Raspberry Soda to beat the heat and have a splendid time at this lively place.