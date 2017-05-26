This modern Irani Cafe will steal your heart with it's fun and quirky ambience, delicious food and excellent service.
SodaBottleOpenerWala Is The Perfect Place For A Hot Cup Of Chai Or A Scrumptious Meal
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
It is usually crowded and you might have to wait a bit till you get a table. You'll have to stand for a while if that's the case.
What's My Pro Tip?
They do have parking. SodaBottleOpenerWala serves only Parsi cuisine so don't expect anything else apart from that. You can go here for a scrumptious meal or a hot cup of chai or coffee. Their food and drinks taste great.
Anything Else?
Old Hindi songs, vintage props, colourful lamps and mirrors adorning the interiors of this restaurant/cafe. Indulge in their Keema Pav, Salli Chicken, Berry Pulao, Chicken Farcha, Mushroom on Khari, Mawa Cake, Toblerone Mousse and many more lip-smacking dishes on their menu. Drink away their famous Raspberry Soda to beat the heat and have a splendid time at this lively place.
Also On SodaBottleOpenerWala
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)