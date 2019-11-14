Sneaker Heads! This Community Is All About The Kicks And Global Street Culture

If your kicks are your soul, then Sole Culture is the community that is meant just for you. Started by Joel, Jeffery, and James in February 2018, Sole Culture was a collective to bring sneakerheads in the city together and now has grown into a full-fledged community in itself. With a few members who have been collecting sneakers for the past 15 to 20 years, now the community has over 40 members. The members of this community own about 30 to 50 pairs of limited-edition kicks. Apart from collecting sneakers, they also discuss the street culture around the world and in Bangalore and have a quarterly event called - Sneaker Affair.

The Sneaker Affair is a pop-up where the members can sell their pre-owned kicks, get sneakers customised and get their hands on limited-edition kicks or what is famously called The Holy Grail. Brands like Capsul and VegNonVeg have also associated themselves with Sole Culture and showcase their limited edition collection at Sneaker Affair. They also screen documentaries on street culture, host turntable sessions, have live graffiti painting done along with RnB and HipHop performances. Street artists who paint, do nail art, make posters and tattoos also are given a platform to showcase their skills at the event. You can get in touch with them through their Instagram and be a part of the sneaker community.

